Woman Dancing Hypnotically With M&Ms Box On Her Head Videobombs Channel 4 News

Picture the scene: British Prime Minister Theresa May had arrived in Philadelphia to heap praise upon President Donald Trump.

Attending the Republican party’s Congressional ‘Retreat’ conference, May pledged that a renewed America and a post-Brexit UK will “rediscover our confidence together” on the world stage.

A somber-looking Channel 4’s Political Editor Gary Gibbon was there to report live from the scene.

Unfortunately, it was difficult to absorb Gibbon’s analysis of the event, given the woman dancing hypnotically behind him, wearing an M&Ms box as a hat and brandishing a sign which read: “Black candy matters.”

Anyone?