A woman has been documenting her life as a permanent third wheel, showing single people everywhere they’re not alone.

The unnamed woman posts hilarious photos of herself photobombing happy couples to the Instagram account Third Wheel Extravaganza.

“Ah, love. It makes the world go round. Unless you’re me. Then you just lurk in the background of cute couples,” she says in her bio.

The lone wolf has taken on the role of third wheel on a variety of occasions, including:

At her mate’s wedding...