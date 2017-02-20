All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    20/02/2017 14:37 GMT

    Woman Documents Life As A Permanent Third Wheel With Hilarious Instagram Account

    Look familiar?

    A woman has been documenting her life as a permanent third wheel, showing single people everywhere they’re not alone.

    The unnamed woman posts hilarious photos of herself photobombing happy couples to the Instagram account Third Wheel Extravaganza

    “Ah, love. It makes the world go round. Unless you’re me. Then you just lurk in the background of cute couples,” she says in her bio.

    The lone wolf has taken on the role of third wheel on a variety of occasions, including: 

    At her mate’s wedding... 

    Congrats to Henry and Hero! #thirdwheel #thirdwheeling #wedding

    A post shared by Third Wheel Extravaganza (@thirdwheelextravaganza) on

     

     At this couple’s engagement...

    Third wheel engagement edition. Congrats Alanna and Mattias! #thirdwheel

    A post shared by Third Wheel Extravaganza (@thirdwheelextravaganza) on

     

    In her own home...

    Sometimes you don't even have to leave the comfort of your own home to third wheel

    A post shared by Third Wheel Extravaganza (@thirdwheelextravaganza) on

     

     And all these other times.

    Thankful for third wheeling.

    A post shared by Third Wheel Extravaganza (@thirdwheelextravaganza) on

    Why stop at third wheel? Dream big super star.

    A post shared by Third Wheel Extravaganza (@thirdwheelextravaganza) on

    Third wheel: cute pregnant couple edition.

    A post shared by Third Wheel Extravaganza (@thirdwheelextravaganza) on

    Third wheel in E minor

    A post shared by Third Wheel Extravaganza (@thirdwheelextravaganza) on

    Third wheel continued

    A post shared by Third Wheel Extravaganza (@thirdwheelextravaganza) on

    #tbt Third wheel pro tip: Sometimes the significant others don't even need to be present. A phone call will do.

    A post shared by Third Wheel Extravaganza (@thirdwheelextravaganza) on

    Third wheel: study time edition... #thirdwheel

    A post shared by Third Wheel Extravaganza (@thirdwheelextravaganza) on

    Thankfully, the woman is in good spirits about her single status and, on Instagram, she said the whole point of the account is “to make people laugh”.

    She’s certainly tickled a lot of people, with her photos receiving more than 4,000 up-votes after her sister posted them to Imgur on Sunday

    Now that’s how to third wheel in style. 

