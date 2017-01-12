When you’re single, weddings are good for one thing and one thing only - getting sloshed.
One woman who attended her friend’s wedding decided to embrace the free bar with open arms.
She was later pictured in the background of a photo of the happy couple, sat on the floor, necking a bottle of bubbly.
Here she is in all her glory...
The hilarious snap was shared on Reddit with the caption: “When friends are getting married and you’re there to drink.”
Brilliant.
