We Can All Relate To This Bridesmaid At Her Best Friend's Wedding

12/01/2017 15:48
Natasha Hinde Lifestyle Writer at The Huffington Post UK

When you’re single, weddings are good for one thing and one thing only - getting sloshed.

One woman who attended her friend’s wedding decided to embrace the free bar with open arms. 

She was later pictured in the background of a photo of the happy couple, sat on the floor, necking a bottle of bubbly. 

Here she is in all her glory...

StuffyUnicorn / Reddit

The hilarious snap was shared on Reddit with the caption: “When friends are getting married and you’re there to drink.”

Brilliant. 

