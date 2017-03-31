Vanessa Mendoza and Norma Bates have both had a tough couple of years, having both lost one of their parents.
In May 2015, Bates’ mum died from cancer while in March 2016, Mendoza’s dad died of a stroke.
Their friend, 21-year-old student Heidi Paat, wanted to do something special for both of their birthdays, so she created them personalised gifts in memory of their parents.
Paat bought each of her friends a build-a-bear that played a voice recording of their late parents when squeezed.
The thoughtful gesture left both of the birthday girls in tears and struck a chord with a lot of people on Twitter.
The video of the pair opening their presents has been liked more than 64,000 times, with hundreds of people commenting to say they were touched.
In a later tweet, Paat explained that she found a video of Mendoza’s father on Facebook and asked Bates’ sister for a recording of her mum to make the gifts.
When times are tough, we all need friends like this.