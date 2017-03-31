Vanessa Mendoza and Norma Bates have both had a tough couple of years, having both lost one of their parents.

In May 2015, Bates’ mum died from cancer while in March 2016, Mendoza’s dad died of a stroke.

Their friend, 21-year-old student Heidi Paat, wanted to do something special for both of their birthdays, so she created them personalised gifts in memory of their parents.

Paat bought each of her friends a build-a-bear that played a voice recording of their late parents when squeezed.