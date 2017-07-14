A New Zealand woman who was killed when the blast from a powerful jet engine knocked her to the ground has been identified. Gayleen McEwan was on a beach in St Maarten watching planes taking off from nearby Princess Juliana International Airport, where the start of the runway is just 50 metres away. The 57-year-old had been holding onto a fence when the force of the jet engines from a departing Boeing 737 threw her backwards, seriously injuring her.

Facebook Gayleen McEwan with her daughter Kelly

The mother-of-three died later in hospital. The New Zealand Herald reports McEwan fell and hit her head on the concrete pavement. Citing signs at the airport warning of standing too close to the fence, the newspaper quotes St Maarten tourist director Rolando Brison as stating: “I met with the family of the deceased this evening and while they recognised that what they did was wrong, through the clearly visible danger signs, they regret that risk they took turned out in the worst possible way.” McEwan’s sister-in-law Janice told New Zealand’s Stuff Magazine: “We’re just devastated, that’s the word that comes to mind. We’re still taking it all in.

Adam Mukamal via Getty Images A commercial airline landing at the Princess Juliana International Airport in St Maarten (file picture)

“The family is just trying to support one another at this stage, that’s all we can do.” A statement from Sint Maarten Police said: “The landing and taking off of all types and size of aircraft at the international airport of Sint Maarten is well known world-wide as a major tourist attraction. “Many tourists come to the island to experience the thrills of the landing of approaching aircrafts flying low above their heads and the holding on to the airport fence and standing in the jet blast of large aircrafts taking off. Doing this is however extremely dangerous.

Adam Mukamal via Getty Images Beach-goers at Sunset Beach standing behind departing commercial airplanes adjacent to Princess Juliana International Airport and being blown by the blast of the airplane engines