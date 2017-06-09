All Sections
    09/06/2017 11:06 BST

    Woman Makes Portable Mattress So She Can Sleep Anywhere (And It's What We All Need Today)

    We'll take 10 😴

    If you’re feeling sleep deprived, you may want to consider getting in touch with inventor Simone Giertz.

    The YouTuber, who’s known for creating zany robots, has made her own full-body mattress so she can take a nap anywhere, anytime.

    Just look at how glorious it looks.

    A post shared by Simone Giertz (@simonegiertz) on

    Giertz’s portable creation comes complete with a cape, which can be removed and used as a blanket for extra snuggling.

    If, like us, you’re struggling to keep your eyes open after the general election, this mattress could be just the thing you need.

     Giertz, please send supplies to the UK immediately 😴

    Conversations