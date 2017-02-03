Woman Learns The Hard Way Why You Shouldn't Put Too Much Coconut Oil In The Bath

A woman who put 400ml of coconut oil in her bath was left in a bit of a pickle when she was unable to actually get out of the tub.

The person, known only as denshan on Imgur, shared a photo of her legs in an empty, greasy bathtub.

“I am currently stuck in a bath,” she wrote, before asking someone to send help.

It transpired that the sheer amount of oil had lubricated the bath so much that the woman was left slipping and sliding all over the place. She was trapped.