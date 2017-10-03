Woman Seriously Regrets Applying Fake Tan Before Hitting The Gym

Sometimes, fake tan can prove more trouble than it’s worth. One woman who learned this the hard way was Eve from Falkirk, Scotland, who wore fake tan to the gym.
Later that day, she realised the beauty product hadn’t quite mixed well with her fitness gear.
Eve shared a photo of the word ‘adidas’ printed down the side of her leg and tweeted: “That’s the last time a work out with tan on btw [sic].”
Her tweet was favourited more than 22,000 times, receiving hundreds of comments. It soon transpired that it’s not the first time this has happened.
Needless to say Adidas was pretty thrilled to see Eve’s new look. A social media spokesperson for the brand tweeted: “We’d say it’s fate.
“Way to rep the Three Stripes, Eve. We see you.”