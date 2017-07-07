All Sections
    07/07/2017 10:12 BST | Updated 07/07/2017 14:57 BST

    Woman Helpfully Takes Selfie While Her Sister Is Writhing In Pain During Labour

    'She thought it was pretty funny.'

    There’s nothing like the support of your family when you’re going through labour.

    Unless of course they’re more interested in taking selfies rather than lending their hands to be squeezed.

    Imgur user  shared a snap of herself smiling at the camera while her sister was “about to shove a baby out her vag”. 

    SELFIE! While my sister is about to shove a baby out her vag! 

    Thankfully, Kat Armendariz said the photo wasn’t as thoughtless as everyone thought.

    “She wasn’t in too much pain at first, so she thought it was pretty funny,” the aunt told Mashable.

    “I told her I was going to do it, she just started the oxytocin and the labour pains began almost instantly.

    “She started to feel it and right when she was like: ‘Oh my god I can’t take this’ I took the photo.”

    Some commenters said they still wouldn’t be best pleased if they were the one in the hospital bed, with one writing: “If someone took my picture while I was in labour, I would make a point of keeping my placenta just so I could throw it at them.”

    Wow.

    Conversations