A 27-year-old has shared photos revealing how endometriosis affects her body to prove the condition is “no joke”.

Thessy Kouzoukas, who is the co-owner of the fashion brand Sabo Skirt, has been diagnosed with the painful condition, which occurs when tissue that behaves like the lining of the womb is found outside of the womb.

These pieces of tissue can then be found in many different areas of the body, such as ovaries, on the lining of the pelvis behind the uterus and covering the top of the vagina, says the NHS Choices site. They can lead to the production of cysts.

Kouzoukas shared images showing a ruptured cyst due to the condition.

“This is quite shocking to people. This is me. This is endometriosis. I never intended to share these photos hence why I’m naked, but my God, I can’t believe the amount of DMs I’ve received from girls who have endo too and feel alone,“ she captioned the images.

“The left is my stomach three weeks after a ruptured cyst (five weeks ago). The right is me now, on a drug called ‘synarel’ that has stopped all my hormones and sent me into menopause at the age of 27.”