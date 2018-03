A woman mistook a dead fly for a set of false eyelashes, and the Internet can’t get enough.

Molly Robbins, from England, took to Twitter on Saturday 29 July after receiving a text message from her mum detailing the hilarious mix-up.

“Text from mum - having trouble sticking lashes on without her glasses... turns out she was trying to glue a dead fly to her eyelid. I’m out,” she wrote.