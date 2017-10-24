Woman 'Sweats Blood' Due To Rare Condition Leaving Doctors Baffled

Please note: this article contains an image of a medical nature that some may consider graphic.

Doctors have been left baffled after treating an Italian woman who appears to sweat blood through her skin.

The unnamed 21-year-old was admitted to a general medical ward after reporting a three-year history of bleeding from her palms and face, despite no evidence of skin lesions.

Once in hospital, doctors witnessed a liquid they believe to be blood pouring from her face.

The case was highlighted in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) this week.

According to the report, doctors diagnosed the patient with hematohidrosis - an uncommon disease characterised by spontaneous discharge of “blood sweat” through intact skin. However, the cause of the condition is still unknown.