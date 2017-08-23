A couple have given us ‘big pregnancy reveal’ inspiration after the mother-to-be decided to surprise her husband by hijacking a romantic photoshoot.

Chelsie Morales from Nebraska, USA, decided to set up the situation by telling her husband Will they had won the chance to do a romantic husband-and-wife series of pictures with Kara Quinn photography.

She told him that during the photoshoot, they would both have to write three words to describe their partner on a blackboard (cue all the tears).

Photographer Quinn told HuffPost UK: “Will actually thought he and his wife won a photo shoot with me. When he arrived, he was already so excited about winning something. He said: ‘We never win anything!’”