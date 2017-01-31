Woman’s Side-By-Side Photos In Her Tights Show Truth About Perfectionism On Instagram

A woman posted photos of herself in her bra and tights to make an important statement about body image and so-called perfectionism on social media.

Milly Smith, a 23-year-old nursing student and new mother, posed in candid side-by-side photos to challenge before-and-after and weight-loss transformation posts.

In the first photo, Smith wears her tights pulled up high and stands facing the camera with her hands on her hips. In the second image, she has the tights rolled down to her hips and is stood side-on to the camera, relaxing her stomach.