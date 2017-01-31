Woman’s Side-By-Side Photos In Her Tights Show Truth About Perfectionism On Instagram

A woman posted photos of herself in her bra and tights to make an important statement about body image and so-called perfectionism on social media.
Milly Smith, a 23-year-old nursing student and new mother, posed in candid side-by-side photos to challenge before-and-after and weight-loss transformation posts.
In the first photo, Smith wears her tights pulled up high and stands facing the camera with her hands on her hips. In the second image, she has the tights rolled down to her hips and is stood side-on to the camera, relaxing her stomach.
”Same girl, same day, same time. Not a before and after. Not a weight loss transformation. Not a diet company promotion,” she wrote in the caption.
“I am comfortable with my body in both. Neither is more or less worthy. Neither makes me more or less of a human being. Neither invites degrading comments and neither invites sleezy words.”
Smith said posting the photos helps her with her body dysmorphia and to rationalise her negative thoughts.
She also had some advice for her fans: “Don’t compare, just live for you. There is no one on this planet who’s like you and that’s pretty damn amazing don’t ya think. The world doesn’t need another copy, it needs you. We are worthy, valid and powerful beyond measure.”
Smith is one of many women who are taking to Instagram to show the difference certain poses can make.
Anna Victoria, a popular fitness blogger, has shared many honest photos of her body and “belly rolls”.
Posting a picture the day before her wedding, she wrote: “I wanted to show my followers that while you may see girls posed and at their best angle on Instagram, we don’t walk around like that.”
Hear, hear.
[H/T Hello Giggles]