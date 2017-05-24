Woman Wearing Jeremy Corbyn Bag Heckles Police And Army At Downing Street Gates

And she has now been led away. pic.twitter.com/cQVF0j4flt

Police and troops were heckled by a Jeremy Corbyn supporter while in their posts outside the gates of Downing Street.

The unidentified woman, wearing a backpack emblazoned with a picture of the Labour leader and the word ‘Hope’, told security officers she was objecting to ‘the vile woman who is going to get you killed’.

In a video taken by LBC political editor Theo Usherwood, the woman can be heard saying she is ‘the voice of the people’ and asking officers and military personnel to ‘walk with her’ as police try to calm her down.

After moving away from the gates, she stood in the middle of Whitehall and shouted: “Get rid of the warmongers who want the war to continue.”