Woman Who Turns 100 On Christmas Day Says Secret To Long Life Is Family And Whisky

A great-grandmother who turns 100 on Christmas day has revealed the secret to her long life: friends, family and whisky. Edith Pryor, who lives at Bupa Erskine Hall care home in Northwood, was born in 1917 on 25 December. Edith says: “For as long as I can remember now, people have been asking me what it’s like to have my birthday on Christmas Day. I must say, after doing it for 100 years I’m rather used to it now, though I do quite like that I get two cakes!”

Edith was born and raised in London. She left school at 14 and had various jobs, before meeting her future husband, Edward, during evening classes when she was just 18. The pair were married for nearly 60 years before he passed away in 2005. Edith’s family will be with her to help mark her centenary. She has two sons and a daughter – who she counts as her biggest achievement in life. She also has eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, with another due in early 2018. Speaking of her birthday, Edith said: “I count myself lucky to reach 100, especially with so many wonderful people around me. “I’m often asked for my secret for a long life and my answer is always the same: the love of family and friends, along with a little whisky at the end of each day!”

