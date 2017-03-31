Woman With Endometriosis Pens Touching Open Letter To Husband Who Helps Her Through The Pain

A woman with the condition, know only as Imgur user, flamesonthesideofmyface , said she was having a particularly bad day when her husband went above and beyond the call of duty.

Endometriosis is a chronic condition where tissue that behaves like the lining of the womb (the endometrium) is found outside the womb. It typically causes painful or heavy periods plus pain in the lower abdomen, pelvis or lower back.

An Imgur user with endometriosis has penned a touching open letter to her husband to say “romance it not flowers and chocolates”, it’s looking after loved ones.

”Last night, I ended up crying in bed around 3am because it felt like I was getting stabbed in the stomach,” she said in the post.

“Today, my husband (who is a commercial/industrial electrician and has a physically demanding job), messaged me to ask if I needed a hot pad and I said that would be nice. I was finishing up my own job at home when he arrived with bags. He immediately made me a snack with cheese and crackers and then went to town cleaning our tub. I mean *cleaning*.

“He scrubbed every jet, took off the filter and made it sparkle and shine. He filled the tub with muscle relieving bath goodness he’d just bought, set the jets running, and brought me my favourite wine and chocolate after I settled in (along with ‘just shout out any time you want more wine.’)”

She said while she sat in the bath soaking, her husband offered to clean the kitchen and make dinner.

“He got lotion for a massage, a hot pad for my stomach, and said we can watch trashy TV or play Breath of the Wild tonight while I relax in my pyjamas. I have never, in my life, felt more cherished or protected,” she said.

“People say marriage is where the romance ends or that relationships become stagnant, but it really is the best thing in the world to be married to your closest friend - particularly when they make sure to show you that you matter.

“I think that it only has to become stagnant or unromantic if you let it. Grateful for someone who won’t let that happen. I love you, Ry.”

Her post clearly struck on chord with other users as it was soon viewed more than 300,000 times.

“My girlfriend has endometriosis. It’s the worst feeling seeing her suffer with no way of helping, now I’ve got some ideas! Thanks for the post,” one user said.

Another added: “This is what a relationship is supposed to be about - helping one another through hard times.”