Woman's 'Crohn's Disease' Was Actually Perforation From 'Tomato Ketchup Sachet'

A 41-year-old woman’s suspected Crohn’s disease diagnosis turned out to be something different entirely: perforation of the small intestine caused by what appeared to be the remains of a plastic ketchup sachet.

The woman thought she was living with the type of inflammatory bowel disease for a staggering six years before doctors discovered an unusual inflammatory mass which was caused by perforation due to the foreign body.

The woman underwent surgery and doctors were shocked to discover two pieces of plastic perforating her small intestine bearing the word ‘Heinz’.

When the plastic was removed, her symptoms disappeared.