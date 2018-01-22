Women Avoiding Smear Tests Over Fears Their Vaginas Aren’t ‘Normal’

Young women are avoiding smear tests because they’re embarrassed about the look or smell of their vaginas, a new survey has found. Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust said 34% of women surveyed were too embarrassed to attend cervical screening because of the appearance of their vulva, while 31% admitted they wouldn’t go if they hadn’t waxed or shaved their bikini area and 38% avoided going over concerns about their vagina’s smell. Of the 2,017 women surveyed, more than one in three said embarrassment has caused them to delay attending a smear test.

ViewApart via Getty Images

Lindsay was diagnosed with cervical cancer and forced to have a hysterectomy at the age of 29, after putting off her smear test. The now 33-year-old said she put it off out of general embarrassment around the whole test. “I don’t want other women to have to go through what I experienced, diagnosis and treatment was awful. I needed a radical hysterectomy and still struggle with some side effects of treatment today,” she explained. “Please don’t put off your smear test, the alternative is so much worse.” Across the UK, one in four eligible women (aged 25-64) do not take up their smear test invitation. This figure rises to one in three 25-29 year-olds. The charity is releasing its new data at the start of Cervical Cancer Prevention Week to launch its smear test awareness campaign #SmearForSmear. Cervical cancer is the most common cancer in women under 35, yet statistics show many young women are completely oblivious to this. Worryingly high numbers do not understand the role of smear tests in preventing cervical cancer, as one third (37%) do not think you can reduce your risk of the disease.

Despite low screening attendance among the age group, almost every woman (94%) said they would have a free test to prevent cancer if available. Cervical screening is crucial. Marianne, from near Belfast, was diagnosed with cervical cancer in July 2017 after putting off her smear test. “I was experiencing heavy abnormal bleeding and thought it was my pill,” she said. “I was also a year overdue for my smear, life gets in the way and you end up putting your health to one side.” In the end, Marianne ended up going for her smear with a friend. The results which came back showed she had cancer. “When I got results I wasn’t completely surprised,” she said. “Diagnosis was awful, you just sit there and you’re numb. I was diagnosed on 18 July 2017 with stage 1b1 cervical cancer. I had a radical hysterectomy and lymph node removal. “You have to be positive and I’ve tried throughout. It could have been a lot worse. My friends and family were fantastic.”

Supplied Marianne was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2017.