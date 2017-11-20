These Are The Areas In The UK Where Women Have The Most (And Least) Children

Women in Northern Ireland are likely to have more children, on average, than women in any other country in the UK, statistics have revealed.

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics showed that in 2016, mothers in the UK had on average 1.79 children each.

This was a very slight decrease from 2015, when mothers in the UK had on average 1.80 children.

This means that mothers are increasingly likely to have just one child.

Average number of children per mother in: 1. Northern Ireland - 1.95 children per woman on average 2. England - 1.81 children per woman on average 3. Wales - 1.74 children per woman on average 4. Scotland - 1.52 children per woman on average.

So what about the differences between regions?

Look at the list below to see the places where women had the most and least children in your area.

North West

On average: 1.85 children per woman.

Highest: Blackburn with Dawen - 2.25 children per woman.

Lowest: Liverpool - 1.60 children per woman.

North East

On average: 1.72 children.

Highest: Middlesborough - 1.98

Lowest: Newcastle upon Tyne - 1.56

Yorkshire and the Humber

On average: 1.82

Highest: Bradford - 2.21

Lowest: York - 1.37

East Midlands

On average: 1.82

Highest: Corby - 2.15

Lowest: Rushcliffe - 1.6

West Midlands

On average: 1.91

Highest: East Staffordshire - 2.14

Lowest: Newcastle-under-Lyme - 1.48