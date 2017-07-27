Almost a third of women working in construction fear sexism will hold them back from the industry’s top jobs, new research has found.

Around 40 percent of male workers said they thought men were better suited to construction, the study found.

But the Royal Institute for Chartered Surveyors (RICS), which carried out the research, said the findings also revealed optimism that the industry’s gender pay cap could soon be lower than the national average.

Nearly half of the 1,000 people surveyed thought the gap in salaries would be below 15% by 2018.

Sean Tompkins, chief executive of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors said: “Today’s findings highlight that achieving gender equality in the construction sector requires significant commitment from organisations.”