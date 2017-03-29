10 Women Explain How It Feels To Get Cat-Called On The Street

Whether you’re walking down the street, cycling or out for a jog, cat-calling is a depressingly regular occurrence for most women.

It doesn’t matter where you are, what you’re doing or what you’re wearing, it happens.

Movements such as Everyday Sexism, an online collection of sexual harassment stories, and a collection of viral catcalling social experiment videos have raised awareness around the severity and widespread nature of the issue, but nothing’s changed.

Now, women have taken to Reddit to explain exactly how it feels to be leered at on the street, giving an insight to those who haven’t experienced it personally and those who may cat-call women themselves.