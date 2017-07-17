Brides-to-be are facing the nightmare scenario of their chosen dressmaker filing for bankruptcy before their big day - potentially leaving them without a wedding dress.

Bridal company Alfred Angelo - which has 1,400 retailers in the U.S. and worldwide, as well as 50 Alfred Angelo bridal signature stores located across America - filed for bankruptcy on Friday 14 July.

The news has prompted an outpouring of generosity on social media as women have started to come forward to offer their previously worn wedding gowns to the women who have been affected by the announcement.