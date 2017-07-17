Brides-to-be are facing the nightmare scenario of their chosen dressmaker filing for bankruptcy before their big day - potentially leaving them without a wedding dress.
Bridal company Alfred Angelo - which has 1,400 retailers in the U.S. and worldwide, as well as 50 Alfred Angelo bridal signature stores located across America - filed for bankruptcy on Friday 14 July.
The news has prompted an outpouring of generosity on social media as women have started to come forward to offer their previously worn wedding gowns to the women who have been affected by the announcement.
In a statement on Alfred Angelo’s website on Friday 14 July, the fashion retailer posted:
“We will post additional information regarding the status of dresses on this website as it becomes available.
“If you wish to be contacted regarding your order status once information is available please send an email to: alfredangelo@mjstrustee.com
“We apologise for the inconvenience and hardship resulting from this event. We appreciate your patience. Thank you.”
Not long after the first offers to share dresses came flooding in:
And people on social media have been truly touched by the generosity of others: