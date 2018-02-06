As We Mark 100 Years Of Women Having The Vote, Getting Young Women Into Politics Is More Urgent Than Ever

This week I will stand up in front a group of teenage girls at a school in Westminster with the theme – how to make it in politics. Or more accurately, how to make it as a woman in politics.

As we mark the 100th anniversary of women getting the vote, the topic has never been more urgent. As anyone who has seen the headlines in recent weeks knows, sexism and sexual behaviour have dominated the news. Just today as I marked on Facebook the centenary of some women securing the right to vote I received a comment from a man called Jesse Farmer, who I do not know, telling me to ‘stop talking crap and use my vagina for what it was given me for’. Well Mr Farmer I have, thank you very much, having given birth twice. Maternity didn’t prevent me going into public life having being first elected while seven months pregnant, and with a toddler in tow.

More recently, we have had a spirited debate on statues in Parliament Square which bears heavily on women in politics. Westminster City Council’s planning committee has just turned down a statue of Baroness Thatcher, amid an initial outcry this represented a snub to one of the most significant Prime Ministers of the 20th century. The reality was more prosaic – the Thatcher family didn’t like the statue. I am in favour of a statue of Baroness Thatcher in Parliament Square. Whether you admire or revile her, Baroness Thatcher was the country’s first female premier and paved the way for others to follow.

Last year, Westminster City Council gave the go-ahead for a statue of a more historic – but equally significant – woman in the form of Millicent Fawcett, founder of the National Union of Women’s Suffrage Societies. This bronze effigy will be the first statue of a woman in Parliament Square.