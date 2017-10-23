Women MPs have revealed shocking accounts of being subject to sexual assaults and harassment as they aim to encourage victims of abuse to speak out.

Labour’s Mary Creagh said she was sexually assaulted by about 12 boys during a school playground game of kiss-chase.

Jess Phillips told how she had been left “paralysed by fear” when she woke up at a party to find her boss undoing her belt and trying to get into her trousers.

Conservative Theresa Villiers said she had to “fend off some groping hands” during the early days of her political career.

Phillips said she was speaking out for the sake of the women who “don’t have power to”.

She told the London Evening Standard: “I was working in a bar and I remember going to a party and we went back to someone’s house and my boss was there.

“I had fallen asleep on the sofa and when I woke up he was undoing my belt and trying to get into my trousers. I was absolutely paralysed with fear. He was loads older than me - maybe 25 years older.

“Someone else came in the room and dragged him off me. Then I went back to work the next day ... it’s hard to comprehend that these things are happening until after the event.

“For most women you can look back and say ‘I wish I had told the police’, but knowing what I know in working in sexual violence services I doubt they would have been able to do something.”