Women Reveal The Not-So-Subtle Signs They're In The Mood For Love

Women have been asked to reveal the ‘subtle signs’ they’re in the mood for sex.

Their responses prove there’s really no such thing as subtle when it comes to love-making, with some women preferring to shout ‘SEX’ at their partners and others simply taking their clothes off. (Well there’s no point wasting time, is there?)

Without further ado, here’s what the brilliant women of Reddit do to let their partners know they want to get it on...

1. “You can’t be subtle, either you mount him or he has no clue.”

2. “‘Get on your back, you’re getting it!’ Works every time.”

3. “I lead him by the hand into the bedroom and whisper those magic words into his ear, ‘the baby’s asleep’. Then we have very quiet sex while trying not to make eye contact with the dog.”

4. “We have a tone of voice we use when we’re propositioning. We always ask ‘so... how you doing?’ or ‘hey’, followed by wiggling eyebrows. Then my husband usually jumps me.”

5. “One morning I just grabbed his arm, said ‘oh no, you’re so cold’ and put his hand between my thighs.”

6. “Either I just flat out ask if he wants to engage in gland to gland combat, or I will very subtly present him with my butthole. It usually works.”

7. “I usually just take off my clothes or start rubbing myself on him. Doing squats directly in front of him is also effective.”

8. “I always say, “do you want to have a shower?’. It means lets get clean and then dirty.”

9. “I text him ‘u want sum fuk’ from the other room. Works like a charm.”

10. “I stand next to him while he is on the computer game and shout SEX!”

11. “Today I walked into his room, pretended to be a robot, and in my best robot voice said: ‘Proceed with the sex.’”

12. “Putting his hand on my boob works every time. If that’s not romantic I don’t know what is.”

13. “I just change into lingerie and casually walk into the room or something. He is shit with hints and subtlety so that’s the agreed upon sign for when I’m in the mood.”