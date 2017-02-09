Women Reveal What They Get Up To When Their Partner Isn't Around

“I will literally just leave my garbage and clothes everywhere and live like a slob, I’ll do a five-minute tidy when I get that ‘on my way home’ text and he’s never been the wiser.

“Just waiting for the day he comes home early and I’m sitting half-naked on the couch with empty chip bags surrounding me and me picking crumbs out of my cleavage.”

- CJRosexx

2. Passing Wind

“For some reason, I am very gassy first thing in the morning. So I get up, go into the bathroom, and fart my way though my makeup routine. So far he hasn’t said a word.”

- Anotherface95

“I let the foghorn rip in the shower every morning. Echoes beautifully off the walls. Then I put a leg up on the counter during the makeup phase to ease the coming winds. Bless his heart he sleeps like a rock.” - terningene “Sometimes I fart in my hands and then release it like a dove.” - soulfuljuice

3. Eating Like A Savage

“I eat prison style, yet have never been to prison.” - Murkee420

