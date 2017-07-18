Women Reveal The Aspects Of Men's Dating Profiles That Are Instant Deal Breakers

Women on Reddit have compiled a list of major turnoffs when it comes to men’s dating profiles.

From profile photos containing a lot of muscle-flexing to using WAY too many emojis, here are 25 things to should avoid at all costs.

1. “Anything that insinuates you’re too good to be on [insert dating site here]. If you were really too good for Tinder, you wouldn’t be on Tinder.”

- airfrommylungs

2. “Too many emojis.”

- begemotkot

3. ”‘If I read your profile and like what I see, I may reply to your message.’ Chill out there Narcissist Ned.”

- RNtUGlad

4. “Saying you like to party as if that’s your favourite hobby.”

- evilene_sorcha

5. “Complaining about exes.”

- rhapsodytwelve

6. “Profiles that make it clear you are deeply full of yourself.”

- eriee

7. “Have usernames like ‘bigdick34’ or ‘likestolick’.”

- BECKYISHERE

8. “Bad grammar.”

- evilene_sorcha

9. “Putting a quote in his bio about how most women are crazy and how he’s looking for a woman who isn’t crazy.”

- chickenandnuggies

10. “Leaving it blank is the worst.”

- ivy_carson

11. “That weird review thing they do like ‘best guy ever - The Times’ or something.”

- evilene_sorcha

12. “Ones with shirtless mirror photos.”

13. “Text talk or incorrect spelling.”

- bonster85

14. “The group picture with no indication of who you are.”

- scarletnightingale

15. “Any list of people you don’t want to date. It just makes you look like an asshole....”

- cmc

16. ”‘No drama or liars! My kid comes first. You don’t like that, tough.’ So hostile...”

- Bethberryjuice

17. “Their sexual resumé. I had one guy say he had a 10-inch cock, was down for cuffs, and loved to eat ass. Next!”

- jllee14

18. “When all of your Tinder pictures are with other girls or poor attempts to crop your ex out.”

- cutthroatblondebitch

19. “Anything along the lines of ‘just tired of games’ or ‘looking for someone who is real’. You sound like a whiney person who has some serious baggage.”

- LookingforPonchu

20. “A lot of pictures of them training/showing off their muscles. NO.”

- yaradahl

21. ”‘Fluent in sarcasm.’ Translation: I’m not funny, but I’ve convinced myself that the reason nobody laughs at my jokes is that they’re just too intellectual and edgy for a mainstream audience.”

- Tawny_Frogmouth

22. “I’ve been seeing a lot of the word ‘sapiosexual’ lately. I get that it’s probably used with the best of intentions, but to me it comes across as pretentious.”

- Snowblower99

23. “If ANY of the pictures they have include them doing duckface unironically.”

- oonei028

24. “When they put in their profile their sex interests or kinky stuff right off the bat. Like ‘I’m really into a girl that knows how to ride’ or ‘if you’d like to get your world rocked I’m your guy’ or, God forbid, ‘just call me daddy’.”

- ElvishGaming