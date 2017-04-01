While we all did our best to not be caught out by April Fool’s gags on Saturday, the Women’s Equality Party (WEP) has used the day to highlight real facts about sexism which are anything but a joke.

Sophie Walker, leader of the WEP, explained: “This April Fool’s Day, WE are calling out some of the many unbelievable truths about gender inequality in the UK, using the hashtag #NotAnAprilFools.