While we all did our best to not be caught out by April Fool’s gags on Saturday, the Women’s Equality Party (WEP) has used the day to highlight real facts about sexism which are anything but a joke.
Sophie Walker, leader of the WEP, explained: “This April Fool’s Day, WE are calling out some of the many unbelievable truths about gender inequality in the UK, using the hashtag #NotAnAprilFools.
“Last year, for example, 5,700 new cases of female genital mutilation were reported in the UK, while 33% of 5-year-old girls said they wanted to be thinner. This is so shocking it sounds unbelievable - but sadly it’s true.
“We’re using April Fool’s Day to make this point loud and clear.”
Comedian and new Great British Bake Off presenter Sandi Toksvig, who is a co-founder of the WEP, helped kick things off:
Many other women quickly joined in, sharing their stories of sexism on the hashtag #NotAnAprilFool...
As well as shocking facts...