100 Years On, 100% Of Women Should Be Able To Claim Their Vote

Despite the fact some women have been able to vote for 100 years, as women we cannot be complacent with our democracy. Voting is a right every women, no matter their circumstances, should have – in the next century we need to make this a reality.

I remember talking to a young woman at my hairdressers in the run up to a recent election; she said she wasn’t going to bother voting because she didn’t see her vote as mattering. I feel sad that many young women don’t feel part of democracy or that it is relevant to them. This, as we saw last June, has begun to change, but there is still more we can all do.

First, we need to motivate young women to register to vote and understand the importance their vote has on deciding not only who governs this country, but also who makes important local decisions on their doorstep. Voting is the one occasion we all become decision makers in our communities. There are many women over the last 100 years who have helped shape the country we live in today by voting, including my grandmother who was born just before women first gained the right, and by voting we continue their work.

Second, we know that carers and those they care for often experience barriers as described in our recent ‘Elections for Everyone’ report. No one should feel unsafe or uncomfortable in a polling station, be unable to vote in secret or be turned away from voting, so it’s disappointing that we continue to hear this happening. Extending the circumstances for appointing an emergency proxy to include those who have unforeseen caring responsibilities and making all polling stations accessible to everyone are important steps in the right direction.

Another barrier is the ability to register to vote anonymously. This is the process whereby someone can register without having their name or address disclosed publically. Being a survivor of domestic abuse should never deprive a person of the right to have their say at elections. Very soon hundreds of women will find it easier to register without compromising their safety because a change in law will see midwifes and refuge managers, as well as others, able to attest an application to be on the register anonymously.