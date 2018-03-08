Women, Your Country Needs You To Stand For Election

The UK recently celebrated the centenary of women winning the right to vote, but crucially women couldn’t stand for election until later that year. The UK has never achieved gender balance in politics, that is, we have never had 50% female politicians, either in Westminster, the devolved Parliaments or at local Council level. Will we reach 50% by November this year, 100 years since women could first stand for election? No chance, but we need to keep pushing. This is how we do it.

This month, Londoners have two opportunities to attend free workshops that encourage women to get more involved in politics. As part of the Women of the World Festival, on 10 March The Parliament Project, a non-partisan initiative to get more women elected across the UK, will be demystifying the political process for women - outlining how the basics of politics works, from joining a party to going campaigning - the focus will be on ‘How to Get Elected’ with special guest speaker Justine Greening MP, ex-Secretary of State for Education. Then on Monday 12th of March, women can join The Parliament Project team and special guest speaker, Jo Swinson, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats, in the House of Commons for a ‘Becoming an MP’ workshop. This workshop will outline the process from getting involved with a party to standing as an MP.

“We already have a female Prime Minister, a female Scottish First Minister, surely women have equality now?” Do we really need more women in politics, some ask? In short, yes. As well as research showing that women in politics make better law for women, we need young women to see themselves in politicians. You can’t be what you can’t see, so young girls need to know that they can become MP’s, MSP’s, Prime Minister - that a female politician is not an oddity. Of course this fact is not news. Groups have been working on getting more women into politics for many years. In the US, The White House Project ran from 1998 to 2013 to train women for political office and was replaced by two organisations She Should Run and Vote, Run, Lead, both of whom have seen massive increases in women coming forward to run for office since Trump got elected. In the UK the 300 Group was established in 1980 to encourage women in the UK to stand for election and worked on the issue for 20 years. Prof Sarah Childs spent almost a year in Parliament researching what it would take to bring about systemic change (read her 43 recommendations in The Good Parliament) so we don’t lack knowledge about what needs done.

Numbers have steadily increased from a low of one sole female MP in 1918 to 32% female MP’s in 2018. The support of these campaigns has helped as well as the party’s own internal efforts such as Labour Women’s Network, Conservative Women2Win, Liberal Democrats Women, Fabian Women’s Network, who have a mentoring programme and the Jo Cox leadership Programme, which saw alumni elected as MP’s in the General Election in 2017. The UK has been lacking an active, non-partisan project which encourage women to stand before they reach out to the party’s internal networks. This is where The Parliament Project comes in.