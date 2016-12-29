NEWS

Fitness Clothing Sale UK: 12 Gym Wear Pieces For Under £50

Don't wait 'till January.

29/12/2016 08:55
Rosy Cherrington Style Writer, The Huffington Post UK

With 2017 looming, so comes the dawn of a thousand new gym memberships - but with sky-high monthly costs (damn you, Class Pass price hikes) a fitnesswear wardrobe update can seem like a stretch.

Luckily, the January sales have come early, with countless online shops cutting prices up to 50%.

Plus, sportswear is actually a thing in fashion right now - meaning if you do end up sacking off the work outs to sip protein shakes in a sauna, it’s still money well spent.

Here are the 12 pieces to buy before they all sell out:

  • Ivy Park Colour Block Capri
    Topshop
    Was £45, now £22 from topshop.com
  • Reebok 2-iN-1 Kickboxing Short
    Reebok
    Was £39.95, now £19.97 from reebok.co.uk
  • Sweaty Betty Open Turn Barre Vest
    Sweaty Betty
    Was £65, now £45 from sweatybetty.com
  • Reebok Classics Furylite
    Reebok
    Was £64.95, now £32.47 from reebok.co.uk
  • Lija Eyelet Run Jacket
    Lija
    Was £80, now £40 from hipandhealthy.com
  • Nike Power Women's Running Tights
    Nike
    Were £40, now £27.99 from nike.com
  • We Are Handsome Active T-Back Bra
    We Are Handsome
    Was £56, now £35 from hipandhealthy.com
  • Onzie Black Mesh Tank
    Active In Style
    Was £33, now £23 from activeinstyle.com
  • Adidas Crazymove Bounce Shoes
    Adidas
    Were £64.95, now £45.46 from adidas.co.uk
  • Ivy Park Linear Mesh Bra
    Topshop
    Was £30, now £15 from topshop.com
  • Onzie Heather Grey Sweatpant
    Active In Style
    Was £48, now £38 from activeinstyle.com
  • Sweaty Betty Mukha Yoga Cami
    Sweaty Betty
    Was £60, now £30 from sweatybetty.com

