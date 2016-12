Presses Behind the Head

"Anything behind the neck puts your shoulder muscles in a vulnerable position. So don't do presses, chins and pull-downs behind your head," Pomahac said. "It's an unnatural and unsafe position and puts your shoulder joint into an extension, external rotation position which places a large and unnatural strain on your rotator cuff muscles. I recommend military (front) presses or dumbbell presses, both of which work front delts much more safely. I never lower the weight below chin level. You'll notice this is about as far as you can go without your shoulders dropping. I usually perform military presses on a Smith machine , or dumbbells which lets me roll my palms back and find a more natural position."