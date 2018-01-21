All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    21/01/2018 22:22 GMT

    25 Of The Best Signs From The 'Time’s Up' Women's March In London

    Thousands protested in the capital.

    Thousands have taken to the streets in London to say “Time’s Up” and protest for women’s equality to mark a year since Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President.

    The Women’s March, which began on Richmond Terrace, opposite Downing Street at 11am on Sunday, was the latest in a series of rallies that have seen people in at least 34 countries protest this weekend.

    Here are just 25 of the best signs on display in the capital. 

    • 1
      Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images
    • 2
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    • 3
      Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images
    • 4
      DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
    • 5
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    • 6
      DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
    • 7
      Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images
    • 8
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    • 9
      Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images
    • 10
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    • 11
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    • 12
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    • 13
      Peter Nicholls / Reuters
    • 14
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    • 15
      Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images
    • 16
      Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images
    • 17
      Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images
    • 18
      Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images
    • 19
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    • 20
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    • 21
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    • 22
      DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
    • 23
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    • 24
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    • 25
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images

    Related...

    MORE:Donald TrumpWomen's March

    Conversations