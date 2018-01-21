Thousands have taken to the streets in London to say “Time’s Up” and protest for women’s equality to mark a year since Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President.
The Women’s March, which began on Richmond Terrace, opposite Downing Street at 11am on Sunday, was the latest in a series of rallies that have seen people in at least 34 countries protest this weekend.
Here are just 25 of the best signs on display in the capital.
