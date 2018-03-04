Sadiq Khan and Helen Pankhurst were among those marching through London for Sunday’s March 4 Women. The demonstration, which began at Millbank, culminated in a rally at Trafalgar Square. The march marks both International Women’s Day and the 100 year anniversary of women’s right to vote in the UK.

PA Wire/PA Images Marchers including Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Sandi Toksvig, Michael Sheen and Helen Pankhurst (fourth right with purple scarf) gather outside the Palace of Westminster

However, demonstrators are also drawing attention to the continuing threats to women’s rights both in the UK and around the world. A range of high profile figures including Sue Perkins, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Bianca Jagger, Michael Sheen and Natalie Imbruglia were also involved. Here are some of the best signs spotted during the march...

Finished or signs and now on our way to the #March4Women!! #metoo pic.twitter.com/yCUM5baFF6 — Lucy Moon 🌻 (@iamnotlucymoon) March 4, 2018

"You don't need to be woman to be feminist." Great to see all the support for #March4Women today calling for an end to the harassment, abuse and violence which stops women and girls around the world from reaching their full potential. pic.twitter.com/tvfA0Pu8Ir — CARE InternationalUK (@careintuk) March 4, 2018

Looking forward to #March4Women - for our daughters and sons, we have much to do to create a world of #EqualPower pic.twitter.com/RHY2pdMx76 — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) March 3, 2018

Helen Pankhurst, the great-granddaughter of suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst, said “right across the board in every sphere there’s work to be done” to ensure gender equality. She said: “I think we are living in a world where there are some dinosaurs that are trying to take us back. “And there are those that are moving together, trying to say ‘that’s not the way we want this world to look’, and moving us forward, and looking at issues around inequality and naming prejudice and all sorts of forms of entitlement, that just shouldn’t be part of the scene of the 21st century.” She said right now there was a “great energy” and that “day after day after day there’s a media story saying we are not going to tolerate this anymore”. Asked about US President Donald Trump’s recent admission that he does not consider himself a feminist, she said: “It’s irrelevant. I think what we need to be focusing on is the number of men and women who are supportive of change and of equality and all the beautiful and wonderful things that happen. “And we need to fight against people like him who represent old ideas, dated ideas, ideas that actually put people into boxes and don’t allow people to thrive. Why should we allow that?”

Simon Dawson / Reuters A child dressed as a suffragette observes the proceedings at Sunday's march