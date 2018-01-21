Join The Women's March And Put Women's Activism Front And Centre

There must be no doubt that we are in an age where the prominence of women is driving the narrative on the global stage - and rightly so. The lack of visibility of more women in leadership roles; evident treatment of women as second class citizens; and plethora of human rights issues such as violence and harassment against women have stirred up a unifying global protest for change. It is remarkable to see because it is driven by ordinary people and not those in seats of power. Activism is a powerful advocacy tool that encapsulates the fundamental rights of freedom or speech and right to vote. Use these rights as your tools of activism.

The overwhelming response and participation of masses of women in the Women’s March movement in 2017, and consistently through the year, is evidence that this movement is timely and has awakened an unwavering call for change. Certainly it has created the platform to galvanise action and opened the gateway for more women to be emboldened to speak their truth and share their experiences. The #MeToo and #TimesUp movements are perfect example of women being emboldened to speak up.

2017 triggered masses of women across the world to come together and organise the Women’s March in various cities across the world. In a spirit of solidarity that the world had not seen before, feminists pulled their causes together globally to demand change. It is important to note that the issues raised by the Women’s March transcend colour and gender. The Women’s March drove the narrative about changing the tone and substance of politics with the unfortunate election of US President Donald Trump; it demanded an end to the violations of human decency towards the LGBT community; a cry against the continuous violence against women and young girls; among other credible issues that must be addressed in our society.

The world is now a global village. With the powerful impact of digital technology and social media, everything we do and say, as a people, is more visible and impactful than ever before.

The Power of Protest

It is time for a Conscious Revolution. You must be ready to consciously Stand Up, Show Up and Speak Up to exercise the power in your right to freedom of speech and right to vote. This is the time for a paradigm shift in our thinking and end that age old mentality that suggests your voice and vote don’t count. The only way your voice and vote count is to MAKE them count and takes a conscious effort. The power of one in conjunction with the power of the collective voice at a consistent and persistent pace is the tidal wave that paves the way for change.

One of the incredible things about the Women’s Marches are extraordinary women behind it. These women are just like you with varying life responsibilities and career commitments. What makes them unique is undoubtedly their inner strength, dogged determination and spirit of solidarity to create a platform to amplify the voices of women.

The Power of Influence

The 2018 Golden Globe awards with actresses wearing black in protest against sexual harassment in their industry and in support of the #MeToo movement is a good example of using your influence to protest and promote change.

You don’t have to be famous to have influence. We all have influence in varying forms and it is time to use it in a positive and impactful way. Lead by example at home, schools, workplace and other circumstances to reflect the change you want to see. You don’t have to be an activist in all things, find what you are passionate about and use your influence to drive change for it.

The Power of Your Vote

Are you ready for change? Then this is the time to make your vote count. Make an informed decision about your politics. Don’t vote for a party simply because generations of your family have done so. Educate yourself on policies. laws and regulations that impact your life and society. Listen to debates, contrary views and decide for yourself what position to take. Cultivate a relationship with your representative in government by understanding what they stand for and determine if they are doing a good job representing you.

You are more powerful than you think. Politics and seat in government are secured through your vote. You have a unique powerful tool. Make the government work for you and not the other way round.

Your vote is your protest.

Join the Time’s Up Rally being held by Women’s March London on Sunday the 21st of January 2018, Downing Street at 11am. It is an excellent opportunity to stand together in solidarity against a common cause. Register on the Facebook event page here