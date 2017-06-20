Wonder Woman’s Box Office Success Reignites Conversations About Gal Gadot’s Surprising Salary

Following the huge success of ‘Wonder Woman’, Gal Gadot’s salary is receiving a lot of attention.
Why, you ask? Because she was paid $300,000 for the starring in the movie.
The actress’s pay was first revealed by Variety back in 2014 but it’s receiving a renewed amount of attention, following the film’s critical acclaim and impressive takings of $573.5 million worldwide.
The sum makes ‘Wonder Woman’ the sixth most financially successful movie of the year, and given the amount of talk about the Hollywood pay gap, Gal’s salary has not gone unnoticed.
The Daily Dot were one of the first publications to revisit the numbers earlier this week, noting that Gal’s pay is “surprisingly low”.
For comparison, her ‘DC Extended Universe’ colleagues’ earnings are reportedly a lot higher, with Forbes claiming Henry Cavill made $14 million for ‘Man Of Steel’.
And while Marvel movie star Chris Evans reportedly made $300,000 for ‘Captain America’, critics have pointed out that this was his first superhero film, whereas Gal starred as Wonder Woman in ‘Batman vs. Superman’ before the release of her stand-alone movie.
Of course, fans on Twitter have had plenty to say too:
The numbers are coming under extra scrutiny thanks to ongoing conversations around the Hollywood pay gap.
A number of female stars have spoken out about being paid less than their male counterparts, including ‘American Hustle’ star Jennifer Lawrence.
The disparity between Jen’s earnings and those of her male co-stars was revealed in a Sony emails leak and the actress later wrote about the experience for Lena Dunham’s newsletter, Lenny.
She said: “When the Sony hack happened and I found out how much less I was being paid than the lucky people with dicks, I didn’t get mad at Sony.
“I got mad at myself. I failed as a negotiator because I gave up early. I didn’t want to keep fighting over millions of dollars that, frankly, due to two franchises, I don’t need.”
Robin Wright has also been praised for tackling the topic on two occasions, the most recent of which occurred in May of this year.
During an interview with The Edit, the ‘House Of Cards’ star claimed that Netflix bosses told her she was receiving the same amount of cash as Kevin Spacey, only for her to later discover that this was not the case.