Wonder Woman’s Box Office Success Reignites Conversations About Gal Gadot’s Surprising Salary

The actress’s pay was first revealed by Variety back in 2014 but it’s receiving a renewed amount of attention, following the film’s critical acclaim and impressive takings of $573.5 million worldwide.

Why, you ask? Because she was paid $300,000 for the starring in the movie.

Following the huge success of ‘Wonder Woman’ , Gal Gadot ’s salary is receiving a lot of attention.

The sum makes ‘Wonder Woman’ the sixth most financially successful movie of the year, and given the amount of talk about the Hollywood pay gap, Gal’s salary has not gone unnoticed.

The Daily Dot were one of the first publications to revisit the numbers earlier this week, noting that Gal’s pay is “surprisingly low”.

For comparison, her ‘DC Extended Universe’ colleagues’ earnings are reportedly a lot higher, with Forbes claiming Henry Cavill made $14 million for ‘Man Of Steel’.

And while Marvel movie star Chris Evans reportedly made $300,000 for ‘Captain America’, critics have pointed out that this was his first superhero film, whereas Gal starred as Wonder Woman in ‘Batman vs. Superman’ before the release of her stand-alone movie.

Of course, fans on Twitter have had plenty to say too: