A working mum who was doubting her ability juggle work and parenthood had her mind put at rest when she found adorable notes from her daughter.

Aimee Nelson, from the US, shared on the Love What Matters Facebook page that she often has a familiar feeling of “mum guilt” regarding her long days of work and her kids’ busy school schedules.

Nelson said she questions whether she has spent enough quality time with her children, or whether she lets them watch TV for too long.

“The self-doubt is continuous,” she wrote on 8 November. “No matter how many hugs, kisses, or ‘I love yous’ we get from our children; we mums still worry that we aren’t doing enough.”

But when she found a series of notes left by her eight-year-old daughter, she realised she must be doing something right.