All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    25/01/2018 12:16 GMT

    Dad's Video Captures A Major Perk Of Being A Working Parent

    'Today, I finally got it on video.' ❤️😭

    dad has captured one major perk of being a working parent of a toddler: the rapturous greeting when you return home.

    The dad wanted to record just how touching that instant can be, so he filmed his toddler’s reaction to his wife returning from work.  

    “My daughter always gets super excited when my wife gets home from work,” he wrote on Reddit on 24 January. “Today, I finally got it on video.”

    My daughter always gets super excited when my wife gets home from work. Today, I finally got it on video. from r/aww

    Now if that isn’t pure love, we don’t know what is. 

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    What Exactly Is Quality Time When Your Kids Are Under Five?
    MORE:parentsFamilyfamily timemumsToddlersworking parents

    Conversations