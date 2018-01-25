Dad's Video Captures A Major Perk Of Being A Working Parent

A dad has captured one major perk of being a working parent of a toddler: the rapturous greeting when you return home.
The dad wanted to record just how touching that instant can be, so he filmed his toddler’s reaction to his wife returning from work.
“My daughter always gets super excited when my wife gets home from work,” he wrote on Reddit on 24 January. “Today, I finally got it on video.”
Now if that isn’t pure love, we don’t know what is.
Also on HuffPost
What Exactly Is Quality Time When Your Kids Are Under Five?