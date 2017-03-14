Employers can ban workers from wearing visible religious symbols at work, including headscarves, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled.

Judges concluded on Tuesday that an internal rule which prohibits the visible wearing of any political, philosophical or religious sign does not constitute direct discrimination.

The ban cannot be based on the wishes of a customer, the ECJ ruled, and must be based on internal company rules requiring all employees to “dress neutrally”.

The ruling from Europe’s top court comes after a woman who was fired from her job as a receptionist at G4S in Belgium.

Samira Achbita was dismissed in June 2006 after insisting on wearing the Islamic headscarf at work.

She challenged her dismissal in the Belgian courts, which referred the case to the ECJ in relation to interpretation of an EU directive on equal treatment in employment and occupation.