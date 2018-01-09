Inspiring kids to read isn’t always easy, but one way to generate enthusiasm is to help them pick books that spark their interest.

It’s not always feasible to buy a new book every time you want them to read, but visiting libraries and taking advantage of this year’s World Book Day £1 tokens can help keep your kids engaged with something new to sink their teeth into.

Each year, World Book Day UK choose a number of titles that can be purchased in participating bookshops for just £1, using tokens distributed to children at school in late February.

For 2018, the titles chosen are said to offer “a message of inclusivity”.