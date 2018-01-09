All Sections
    09/01/2018 16:28 GMT

    World Book Day 2018: The Novels You Will Be Able To Get For £1 This Year

    That's one way to inspire them to read 📚

    Inspiring kids to read isn’t always easy, but one way to generate enthusiasm is to help them pick books that spark their interest.

    It’s not always feasible to buy a new book every time you want them to read, but visiting libraries and taking advantage of this year’s World Book Day £1 tokens can help keep your kids engaged with something new to sink their teeth into.

    Each year, World Book Day UK choose a number of titles that can be purchased in participating bookshops for just £1, using tokens distributed to children at school in late February. 

    For 2018, the titles chosen are said to offer “a message of inclusivity”.

    • Oi Goat! By Kes Gray
      WORLDBOOKDAY
      This rhyming picture book is a follow-on from 'Oi Frog!', where Frog turns into stylist and makes all the animals put on their glad rags for World Book Day.
    • My Book About Me By Mr Silly, By Adam Hargreaves
      WORLDBOOKDAY
      Mr Silly takes it upon himself to write a book about himself, introducing some friends along the way. 
    • The Baby Brother From Outer Space By Pamela Butchart
      WORLDBOOKDAY
      When Haroon’s mum brings his baby brother into school, Izzy and her friends are alarmed! The office ladies start squeaking and saying made-up words. He writes strange messages with his blocks and he is caught speaking in an alien language. Is he from outer space?
    • Paddington Turns Detective and Other Funny Stories by Michael Bomd
      WORLDBOOKDAY
      Three classic Paddington Bear stories are brought together for the first time in this special collection for World Book Day.
    • Nadiya’s Bake Me a Story by Nadiya Hussain
      WORLDBOOKDAY
      Nadiya and her children share delicious recipes for families to try together, as well as stories to read as a family. It's a combination of storybook and cookbook.
    • Terry’s Dumb Dot Story: A Treehouse Tale by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
      WORLDBOOKDAY
      In this treehouse in the sky, the characters have a marshmallow machine, the world's most powerful whirlpool, a penguin ice-skating rink, a tank full of sharks and a human pinball machine. Follow their adventures. 
    • The Girl Who Thought She Was a Dog by Clare Balding
      WORLDBOOKDAY
      A funny story that animal-lovers will warm to, about a young girl who thought she was a dog. 
    • Brain Freeze by Tom Fletcher
      WORLDBOOKDAY
      A little girl discovers that eating ice cream from her grandfather's old ice-cream truck gives her the power to travel through time.
    • The Bolds’ Great Adventure by Julian Clary
      WORLDBOOKDAY
      Follow hyenas and see how they manage to get from their African safari park onto the plane and off to their new home in England.
    • Marvel Avengers: The Greatest Heroes by Alastair Dougall
      WORLDBOOKDAY
      The book explores children's favourite Marvel Comics characters including Black Panther, Captain America, Black Widow, Ant-Man, Scarlet Witch and many more. What makes the Hulk angry? How does the Wasp shrink to a tiny size? 
    • Rugby Roar by Gerard Siggins (IRELAND ONLY)
      WORLDBOOKDAY
      School is out for summer and Eoin is heading off on the rugby trip of a lifetime, Down Under, to play for the Lions Cubs against the Baby Blacks.

    Older kids can use the book token to put towards the £2.50 special edition Young Adult (YA) titles, enabling them to purchase them for just £1.50.

    • An Abundance of Katherines by John Green (Penguin)

    • Fly by Night by Frances Hardinge (Macmillan)

    • I Have No Secrets by Penny Joelson (Egmont)

    • Summoner: The Novice by Taran Matharu (Hachette)

    • Gangsta Rap by Benjamin Zephaniah (Bloomsbury)

    This year’s World Book Day theme is “Share A Story” and encourages adults, parents and older siblings to participate by reading and sharing stories. 

    The ‘Share a Story’ theme will be encouraging the nation to ‘Take 10’ and recognise the positive impact that reading together for only 10 minutes a day can have on a child’s outcome.

    Find out more about World Book Day here

