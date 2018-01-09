Inspiring kids to read isn’t always easy, but one way to generate enthusiasm is to help them pick books that spark their interest.
It’s not always feasible to buy a new book every time you want them to read, but visiting libraries and taking advantage of this year’s World Book Day £1 tokens can help keep your kids engaged with something new to sink their teeth into.
Each year, World Book Day UK choose a number of titles that can be purchased in participating bookshops for just £1, using tokens distributed to children at school in late February.
For 2018, the titles chosen are said to offer “a message of inclusivity”.
Oi Goat! By Kes Gray
My Book About Me By Mr Silly, By Adam Hargreaves
The Baby Brother From Outer Space By Pamela Butchart
Paddington Turns Detective and Other Funny Stories by Michael Bomd
Nadiya's Bake Me a Story by Nadiya Hussain
Terry's Dumb Dot Story: A Treehouse Tale by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
The Girl Who Thought She Was a Dog by Clare Balding
Brain Freeze by Tom Fletcher
The Bolds' Great Adventure by Julian Clary
Marvel Avengers: The Greatest Heroes by Alastair Dougall
Rugby Roar by Gerard Siggins (IRELAND ONLY)
Older kids can use the book token to put towards the £2.50 special edition Young Adult (YA) titles, enabling them to purchase them for just £1.50.
An Abundance of Katherines by John Green (Penguin)
Fly by Night by Frances Hardinge (Macmillan)
I Have No Secrets by Penny Joelson (Egmont)
Summoner: The Novice by Taran Matharu (Hachette)
Gangsta Rap by Benjamin Zephaniah (Bloomsbury)
This year’s World Book Day theme is “Share A Story” and encourages adults, parents and older siblings to participate by reading and sharing stories.
The ‘Share a Story’ theme will be encouraging the nation to ‘Take 10’ and recognise the positive impact that reading together for only 10 minutes a day can have on a child’s outcome.