If it’s only just hit you that World Book Day is round the corner and you’re yet to think of a costume for your kids - we’ve got you covered.

Although you might have intended to plan weeks in advance and not leave the creation until last minute (again), sometimes things just don’t go to plan.

Thankfully, you’re not the only one in this situation. We spoke to three parents who put together fabulous yet simple outfits for their kids, using items that could be found in their, or their sibling’s, wardrobes. Proof not all book character costumes have to be complicated.

1. Dennis From ‘The Boy In A Dress’ By David Walliams