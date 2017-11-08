How To Avoid Doing More Harm Than Good As A Tourist In Thailand

Many parts of the world are now so accessible that we are able to travel to places on a reasonable budget and take part in incredible experiences that, decades ago, would have been only available for a lucky few. But as exciting new experiences are offered by the tourism industry, it is incumbent upon us not to take advantage of the areas we visit.

I recently returned from a holiday to Thailand. I went there to volunteer with an animal charity that I support. But arriving in Bangkok and walking down the backpacking hotspot of Khao San Road, I became disheartened by the number of cruel and unethical experiences on offer to unsuspecting tourists.

Although many tourists who take part in activities such as elephant rides are not aware of the abuse that is inflicted on wildlife, it is our responsibility to make sure that we do as little harm as possible when travelling abroad.

For World Responsible Tourism Day, here’s a list of ethical ways to enjoy everything Thailand has to offer:

Avoid elephant rides

It may seem like a great idea to have your picture taken while sat on the back of an Asian elephant, but the animals can be kept in terrible conditions when they are away from the gaze of tourists.

Elephants are often captured illegally for sale to the tourism industry and babies are frequently stolen from their mothers in the wild and beaten until they become compliant to the mahouts. World Animal Protection estimates that there has been a 30% rise in the number of elephants at tourism venues in Thailand since 2010, with some venues receiving more than 1,000 visitors a day.

In order for an elephant to become compliant to their captor, a number of ‘breaking techniques’ are used, especially when they are young. The techniques involve young elephants being chained and tortured until their spirit is broken and they submit to the keeper’s will.

During the rides, bullhooks are often used to keep the animal under control, causing severe suffering. If you look closely at elephants at most of these tourist parks, you will likely see puncture marks in their ears and feet where the bullhooks have been used.