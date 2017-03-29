The 'World's First' Solid Chocolate Easter Egg Is Here And It's A Thing Of Beauty

Each Easter we find ourselves saying “chocolate isn’t what it used to be” as our favourite treats seemingly shrink before our eyes.

But now there’s a new egg that acts as the perfect antidote to disappointingly thin shells.

A team of chocolate makers claim to have made the “world’s first”, full-sized solid chocolate Easter egg.

Solid eggs aren’t entirely new - for instance, the team at Inkymole have been selling solid eggs weighing 540g since 2012 - but the new eggs are bigger, at a whopping 750g.