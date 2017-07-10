The world’s oldest living male twins Paulus and Pieter Langerock (aka Paul and Pierre) celebrated their 104th birthday this weekend.

The Belgian brothers, born on 8 July 1913, previously revealed what they believed to be the secret to a long life.

“Don’t waste your time fooling around, don’t eat too much and don’t run after women,” they said, according to the Mail Online.

The title of ‘world’s oldest male twins’ is currently held by Glen and Dale Moyer, from the US, who were both alive for at least 105 years before Glen passed away.