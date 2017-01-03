A centenarian who claims to be the world’s oldest man says he recently celebrated his 146th birthday.

According to his ID card, Mbah Gotho, from Indonesia, was born on 31 December 1870.

If this is accurate, he is the oldest person to have ever lived, taking the title from French Jeanne Calment, who died at the age of 122 in 1997.

The great-grandfather said the key to a long life is “patience”.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Gotho reportedly celebrated his birthday alongside his grandson, Suryanto, his wife, Suwarni, and his great-grandchildren Erika Kurniawati and Anisa Kurniawati.

According to The Independent, when asked the secret to his longevity, Gotho said: “The recipe is just patience.”

He has outlived all 10 of his siblings, four of his wives and all of his children.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

According to the MailOnline, the Indonesian records office has confirmed Gotho’s birthdate as 31st December 1870.

However, the paperwork for his Indonesian ID card has yet to be independently verified, so it is currently unclear whether or not he’ll appear in official record books as the world’s oldest person.

10 Tips For Healthy Ageing

10 Tips For Healthy Ageing 1 of 10 Exercise As well as the physical benefits, regular exercise has positive effects on your brain. Share this slide: ferrantraite via Getty Images