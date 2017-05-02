An Indonesian man believed to be the world’s oldest person ever has died at the supposed age of 146.

Sodimedjo, also known as Mbah Ghoto (grandpa Ghoto), claimed he was born in December 1870.

However, he was never officially recognised as the world’s longest living person as Indonesia only started recording births in 1900, so his papers could not be formally validated.

However, officials believe his residency card, which had his birth date on it, was valid.