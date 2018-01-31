A prisoner has been stabbed to death at HMP Wormwood Scrubs in west London, Scotland Yard said.

Police were called at 3.19pm on Wednesday to reports a man had suffered stab injuries at the jail.

He died at the scene. The Metropolitan Police said his next of kin had been informed but they were still waiting for formal identification.

No arrests have been made and a post-mortem will take place “in due course”, the Met said.