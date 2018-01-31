All Sections
    31/01/2018 18:07 GMT | Updated 35 minutes ago

    Wormwood Scrubs Prisoner Stabbed To Death, Scotland Yard Says

    No arrests have been made.

    A prisoner has been stabbed to death at HMP Wormwood Scrubs in west London, Scotland Yard said.

    Police were called at 3.19pm on Wednesday to reports a man had suffered stab injuries at the jail.

    He died at the scene. The Metropolitan Police said his next of kin had been informed but they were still waiting for formal identification.

    No arrests have been made and a post-mortem will take place “in due course”, the Met said.

    PA Archive/PA Images
    Police and ambulance went to the jail but the men was pronounced dead at the scene

     

    This is a developing news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.

