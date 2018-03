We know that Christmas isn’t just about spending money, but you have to admit it’s kinda nice to have people buy you things. That is, until they get it disastrously wrong.

There is no greater seasonal awkwardness than the opening of a gift that leaves you wondering if the giver actually hates you and is plotting your slow demise.

So (without sounding terribly ungrateful), we asked people to share the worst presents they’ve ever found under the Christmas tree.