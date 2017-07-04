The Duchess of Cambridge made quite an entrance at her first appearance at Wimbledon 2017, sporting a new shorter and fuller-looking hairstyle.

If Kate’s new look has inspired you to change up your locks, then hairstylist Philippe Tholimet has some words of wisdom for you.

Tholimet, who is a Viviscal ambassador and was the hairstylist responsible for Halima Aden’s recent Allure cover shoot, has the following advice for making the look work for you.

“A mid-length cut is a great universal choice as it would suit any face shape,” he said.

“What the hairstylist will need to make work with the face is creating layers or not and where the parting will sit.

“The rounder the face is the more layers you will need to create to elongate the face.”