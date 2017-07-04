The Duchess of Cambridge made quite an entrance at her first appearance at Wimbledon 2017, sporting a new shorter and fuller-looking hairstyle.
If Kate’s new look has inspired you to change up your locks, then hairstylist Philippe Tholimet has some words of wisdom for you.
Tholimet, who is a Viviscal ambassador and was the hairstylist responsible for Halima Aden’s recent Allure cover shoot, has the following advice for making the look work for you.
“A mid-length cut is a great universal choice as it would suit any face shape,” he said.
“What the hairstylist will need to make work with the face is creating layers or not and where the parting will sit.
“The rounder the face is the more layers you will need to create to elongate the face.”
“Kate’s new haircut has one length cut at the back with long graduated layers at the front,” Tholimet explains.
“The hair is then blow-dried with volume and set with tongs to create a loose wave at the bottom.
“It suits Kate but a much shorter style would make her look younger and also more individual and unique.”
How should you style mid-length hair to make it look full?
“It’s best to apply a thickening lotion or serum before blow-drying using a large round brush,” advises Tholimet.
“Try Viviscal’s Densifying Elixir (£19.99, Holland & Barrett) and remember to pull hair away from the scalp and not blow-dry it flat against your head.
“Put rollers in and let your hair cool down and then brush it out. The hair will look fuller.”