Writer's Heartbreakingly Poetic Series Of Tweets Captures Shock And Horror Of Grenfell Tragedy

A writer has captured the shock and grief of Londoners in the wake of the Grenfell disaster in a series of poetic tweets.

Jack Bernhardt was passing the scene of the tragedy, which has so far claimed 30 lives with dozens more people reported missing, on his tube journey home on Thursday.

He described the silence in his carriage as the train approached the site and his belief that people in the capital have been left shocked, angered and ashamed by the incident.

The Guardian contributor and comedy writer said the black husk of the building was indicative of society’s ‘othering of poor people’.