Writer's Heartbreakingly Poetic Series Of Tweets Captures Shock And Horror Of Grenfell Tragedy

A writer has captured the shock and grief of Londoners in the wake of the Grenfell disaster in a series of poetic tweets.
Jack Bernhardt was passing the scene of the tragedy, which has so far claimed 30 lives with dozens more people reported missing, on his tube journey home on Thursday.
He described the silence in his carriage as the train approached the site and his belief that people in the capital have been left shocked, angered and ashamed by the incident.
The Guardian contributor and comedy writer said the black husk of the building was indicative of society’s ‘othering of poor people’.
The government is under increasing pressure to provide answers on how and why the blaze started and spread so quickly, leaving hundreds trapped inside the 24-story west London block.
Communities and local government secretary Sajid Javid promised swift action on Friday morning and said he would consider sanctioning the demolition of any other similar buildings deemed to be unsafe.
A review of all 4,000 high-rise accommodation blocks across the country is currently taking place to assess their safety.
The Queen and Duke of Cambridge visited survivors at a relief centre this morning and Theresa May was at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, after she was criticised yesterday for failing to meet victims.